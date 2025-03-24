Jr. NTR’s Tribute to NT Rama Rao: A Remake in the Future?

Leading star Jr. NTR is compared with his legendary grandfather, NT Rama Rao, not just for his strikingly similar facial features but also for his powerful dialogue delivery and exceptional acting skills. He has long been regarded as the true heir to NT Ramarao’s legacy, especially in mythological and socio-fantasy films.

Throughout the early years of his career, Tarak paid tribute to his grandfather by referencing his iconic dialogues and songs. He even starred in Yamadonga, a film loosely inspired by NT Ramarao’s blockbuster Yamagola. However, despite these homages, he has never taken on a full-fledged remake of any of his grandfather’s cult classics.

When recently asked about the possibility of starring in such a remake, Jr. NTR expressed his interest but emphasized the importance of the right team. “I’d love to do it, but I need the right producer and director. Given my grandfather’s legendary stature in mythology, I must approach it with care. I’ll certainly consider it when the right opportunity comes,” he stated.

A remake featuring Jr. NTR in one of NT Ramarao’s celebrated mythological epics would be a dream come true for Nandamuri fans and movie lovers alike. However, fans will have to wait a while, as Jr. NTR is currently committed to an exciting lineup of films, including WAR 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, and Koratala Siva’s Devara 2, keeping him occupied for the next three years.