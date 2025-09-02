Jr NTR's Lovely Remembrance Of Nandamuri Harikrishna On Jayanthi day

On his father's 69th birth anniversary, Jr. NTR shared a photo of Nanamuri Harikrishna with the caption, "This existence is you. This identity is you. You are the leader of our journey that continues with unshakable courage. You are the eternal tear we remember for life." The wishes were shared by Nandamuri Kalyanram, too.













Harikrishna breathed his last in a road accident in 2018.



Tarak is fond of his father, whom he recently mentioned during his War 2 speech, saying that his father was the only one by his side when his debut movie was launched twenty five years ago.



Kalyanram produces movies on NTR Arts, some of which have featured Jr NTR in the lead. They are currently working on Prashanth Neel's Dragon. Devara was also co-produced on NTR Arts.



