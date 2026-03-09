Jr NTR’s Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern

Jr NTR’s recent public appearances have sparked intense debate online, with many fans expressing concern over his noticeably thinner frame. While the actor had earlier impressed audiences with a well-toned, balanced look during War 2, his latest photos reveal a far leaner, almost gaunt appearance that some followers say looks unhealthy.

The stark transformation has led many to wonder whether the look is for his upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, or the result of an aggressive fitness push. Fans who admired his earlier muscular physique are now questioning whether the new weight loss has suited him.

Reports suggest the actor shed around 18 kilos in just five months through strict diet and exercise, without shortcuts.

A recent photograph from the Dragon set has only intensified the conversation, with many speculating that the bearded, extremely thin look could be tied to the character he is portraying.

While drastic physical transformations are common for actors preparing for demanding roles, the change has left sections of his fan base worried about his health, hoping the look is temporary and part of a larger cinematic vision.

MEANWHILE

Jr. NTR mobbed; highlights the importance of road safety

Jr NTR was mobbed by fans during the inauguration of a hospital in Bengaluru, with the excitement briefly turning chaotic as security struggled to control the crowd and an escalator was reportedly damaged in the rush. Amid the frenzy, the actor shared a deeply personal message on road safety, revealing that he lost his father and elder brother in separate road accidents and was once seriously injured in one himself.