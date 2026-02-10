Jr NTR’s Dragon: Prashanth Neel to Break His Signature Dark Style?

Director Prashanth Neel and actor Jr NTR’s tentatively titled film, Dragon, has been in the making since long. In a surprising twist, latest reports suggest that Neel is likely to break away from his signature monochromatic, dark tones that defined the KGF series and Salaar. Instead, he has reportedly opted for a vibrant, colorful canvas to bring this international-scale story to life.



While Neel is famous for his "coal-dusted" dark themes, this specific aesthetic needn't be cast in stone. If Dragon goes for a vivid color palette, it will mark a welcome evolution in his filmmaking style. The question is, how true is the gossip? We will know the answer when the film's first glimpse is released in a few months.



Currently, production for Dragon is underway in Jordan, where major sequences featuring Jr NTR and Tovino Thomas are being filmed.

The film, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth, is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Ravi Basrur is its music director.

