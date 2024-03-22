Jr NTR to put on his dancing shoes for Devara

Undoubtedly, Jr NTR is one of the best dancers in Tollywood and yet again he is going to showcase his dancing talent in his upcoming film 'Devara', Pretty actress Janhvi Kapoor plays a rustic belle in this action adventure. The movie is being directed by Koratala Siva and it will be released in two parts.

Today, the makers released a working still from the sets. In the picture, NTR is seen sporting a striking look, alongside ace choreographer Raju Sundaram and Koratala Siva. A montage song featuring NTR is underway under the choreography of Raju Sundaram who is the brother of ace dancer Prabhu Deva..The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await to witness the adrenaline-pumping glimpses of NTR against the picturesque backdrop of Goa’s stunning scenery.

Meanwhile, the previously unveiled ‘Devara Part 1’ glimpse triggered a lot of interest. The much-awaited film is being presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

The music is scored by sensational composer Anirudh Ravichander who is basking under smashing hits like 'Jailer' and 'Leo'. .