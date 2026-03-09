Jr NTR Shares Heartfelt Message on Road Safety

Reigning star Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Dragon, which is being directed by Prashanth Neel. The project has already generated huge excitement among fans. Recent pictures of the actor from the sets revealed a strong physical transformation, and many fans believe his new look will be one of the highlights of the film.



Despite his busy schedule, Jr NTR recently attended the inauguration of a hospital in Bengaluru, where he delivered an emotional message about road safety and responsible driving.



Speaking at the event, the actor shared that road accidents have deeply affected his family. He revealed that he lost his father and elder brother in separate road accidents. These tragic incidents, he said, changed his life and made him realise the importance of road safety.



Jr NTR also recalled a time when he himself was seriously injured in an accident. Because of these personal experiences, he urged people to be extremely careful while driving.



He advised everyone to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly. According to him, a simple thought can save lives. He suggested that drivers should always remember their families while on the road, as thinking about loved ones waiting at home would naturally make people more cautious.



During his speech, Jr NTR also shared an inspiring message about success. He said that anyone who wants to achieve success in life must work hard and stay dedicated, adding that there are no shortcuts to success.



Meanwhile, the actor’s visit created massive excitement among fans. Large crowds gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of him, leading to chaotic scenes. Several videos circulating online showed a sea of fans surrounding Jr NTR as he waved at them from a distance.



Security personnel and police deployed at the venue struggled to control the enthusiastic crowd. Amid the commotion, the escalator inside the hospital was reportedly damaged due to the pressure of the crowd. The situation briefly turned chaotic as fans tried to move through the limited space.



Despite the difficult conditions, Jr NTR managed to navigate through the crowd and successfully complete the event.

