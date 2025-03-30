Jr. NTR Reveals Favorite Cuisines and Dining Spots

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR recently visited Japan to promote his film Devara in the international market ahead of its Japanese release on March 28. With the promotional campaign now wrapped up and the film hitting theaters, the star has returned to Hyderabad. However, video clips from his Japan tour continue to go viral on social media.

In one of the promotional interviews, NTR was asked about his favorite cuisine and preferred restaurant in Hyderabad, and his response was quite interesting. His top choice was Shoyu, a popular restaurant in the city owned by actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

"This amazing place is owned by my good friend Naga Chaitanya, who happens to be an actor himself. Shoyu serves incredible Japanese food, and they have the best sushi in town. It’s my go-to spot for Japanese cuisine in Hyderabad, and it has truly introduced international flavors to the city," NTR shared.

When asked about his favorite authentic Hyderabadi cuisine, he listed multiple options, showing his deep appreciation for the city’s rich food culture.

On the work front, NTR has a packed schedule. He is currently completing his Bollywood film War 2 and will soon begin work on his high-octane action film with director Prashanth Neel. By the end of the year, he will shift focus to his own production and the much-anticipated sequel, Devara 2.



