Jr NTR Recalls Rishab Shetty's Help During Pilgrimage

At the pre-release event of Kantara: Chapter 1, reigning star Jr NTR shared a personal anecdote while heaping praises on Rishab Shetty. “My mother wanted to visit the Krishna temple in Udupi. Without Rishab, that darshan would not have been possible. He and his family left all their work and accompanied us, treating us like their own,” NTR recalled.

The actor also drew a connection between his childhood memories and Rishab’s vision. “My grandmother used to narrate folk tales when I was young, and I often wondered if such stories were real. One story about Pinjulli Ghat stayed with me. I never imagined that someone would one day make a film on those tales — and that someone turned out to be my brother Rishab Shetty. Watching Kantara brought those childhood memories alive on screen.”



Praising Rishab’s talent, NTR called him “a rare breed of actor and director rolled into one.” He added, “Without Rishab, I doubt this film could have been made on such a scale. Making Kantara: Chapter 1 was not easy. I saw firsthand how hard he was working. This film is his dream, and Hombale Films supported him to make it a reality.”



NTR concluded with a prayer and a prediction: “I sincerely wish Kantara: Chapter 1 becomes a huge blockbuster in Indian cinema. Please watch it in theatres on October 2 and bless the team.”

