Jr NTR, Nelson Dilipkumar film on cards?

If reliable sources are to be believed, superstar Jr NTR is reportedly planning to join hands with ‘Jailer’ director Nelson Dilipkumar. “They had a meeting and discussed a few story ideas,” says a source and adds, “Tamil composer Anirudh who worked for ‘Devara’ and developed good friendship with NTR and helped in arranging a meeting and it paid off,” he adds. Interestingly NTR had talked about doing a Tamil debut with director Vetrimaaran and even the director subsequently admitted their meeting and said ‘I pitched a few ideas with him’.



However, due to commercial reasons and with budgets going overboard, the scion of the Nandamuri family chose to pick Nelson over Vetrimaaran. “Definitely, Nelson has handled big stars like Rajinikanth and Vijay and delivered star-studded action movies. While Vetrimaaran makes hard hitting movies like ‘Vidhudhalai’ so, Nelson is a better choice for a pan-India movie,” he points out.

NTR has begun shooting for his maiden Hindi film ‘War 2’ and is also discussing with other projects. 'NTR-Nelson movie would be a film to watch out for, if things fall in place,' he concludes