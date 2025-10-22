Jr NTR, Naga Vamsi’s Confidence Dented by War 2 Makers YRF

Producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, known for his aggressive and flamboyant promotion strategies, seems to have learned a hard lesson after the release of War 2. The passionate producer, who usually charms audiences with his energy and candor, appears to have gone overboard with his remarks during the film’s pre-release event.

At the event of War 2, Naga Vamsi — visibly excited to see Jr NTR sharing screen space with Bollywood biggie Hritick Roshan — urged NTR fans to ensure that the Telugu version’s opening day collections surpass the Hindi version. While the comment was made in enthusiasm, it drew flak from fans and trade circles alike, as such a feat was practically impossible given War 2 is a straight Hindi film with a vastly larger market base.



Naga Vamsi later admitted his comments were made out of sheer excitement and deep admiration for NTR. “I got carried away that day,” he confessed, explaining that his confidence stemmed from his trust in Aditya Chopra and YRF, the powerhouse behind the film.



Unfortunately, after the release, War 2’s Telugu version failed to make a mark. Despite Naga Vamsi reportedly acquiring the Telugu distribution rights for ₹80 crore, the film managed to recover only around ₹35 crore, resulting in substantial losses.



Following the setback, criticism poured in from all quarters, and speculation arose that Naga Vamsi had temporarily moved to Dubai to avoid public backlash. The incident has clearly dented the confidence of both the producer and sections of the NTR fan base, though insiders say Vamsi remains resilient and determined to bounce back stronger.

