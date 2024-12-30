Jr NTR immersed in Christmas spirit in London

Reigning star Jr NTR, who received box office success with his recent release Devara: Part 1, is currently immersed in the Christmas spirit as he explores England with his wife and kids. While the actor is not very active on social media when it comes to his personal life, his photos and videos from his family vacation to London to enjoy the holiday season have gone viral.

A series of photos and videos have found their way on the social media platform X aka Twitter where Jr NTR, all covered in jacket and scarf, is seen visiting a Christmas market accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and his two sons Abhay and Bhargav. In these videos, the actor is seen visiting stalls and is also seen joining the queue of some fun rides with his sons.

On the work front, the scion of Nandamuri's family is taking a break from his hectic schedule. The actor is expected to have a series of interesting projects in the pipeline for the 2025 slate. It includes his highly-awaited Bollywood debut as the lead antagonist in YRF’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani and also an action entertainer with Prashanth Neel, which is titled Dragon. Also, reports suggest that a second installment of Devara titled Devara: Part 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor will also begin soon.