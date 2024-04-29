Jr NTR chills out with Ranbir, Alia

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is definitely going places. The actor who is currently in Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming film 'War 2,'joined his co-star Hrithik Roshan and other friends from the Bollywood fraternity for dinner on Sunday night. Actress Alia Bhatt, who co-starred alongside Jr NTR in the blockbuster film 'RRR', was part of the gathering. Her plus one for the dinner date was her husband Ranbir Kapoor while Hrithik Roshan was accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad.



Alia Bhatt, who opted for a floral gown for the evening, arrived at a venue with her husband Ranbir, Jr NTR and her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar. All three men were spotted wearing black.

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, looked dapper during the dinner date in a casual outfit. He wore a baggy shirt, baseball cap and sneakers. Saba complimented him in an ivory-coloured silk blouse and pants.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is getting ready with his next big ticket Telugu film 'Devara' also featuring Janhvi Kapoor and it is slated to be released across India to cash in on his craze after blockbuster 'RRR".