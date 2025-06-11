Jr. NTR Begins Dubbing for War 2

Jr. NTR’s upcoming movie, War 2, has been in the news since its inception. War 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit War, which was released in 2019 and featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. War was directed by Siddharth Anand.



Now, War 2 has become an even more interesting and highly anticipated movie in Tollywood, all thanks to Jr. NTR, who will be playing the role of the villain in the film. Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead.



The latest news is that Jr. NTR has started dubbing for War 2, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. A video clip has been released showing Jr. NTR descending a flight of stairs and stepping into the dubbing studios, taking off his shoes.



Here's the video for you:















War 2 also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe franchise. It will be released in theatres on August 14.