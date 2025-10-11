Jr NTR Attends Brother-in-Law’s Wedding, Pics Go Viral

Star actor Jr NTR made a graceful appearance at his brother-in-law Narne Nithiin’s wedding with Lakshmi Shivani Talluri, held in Hyderabad today. The ceremony, attended by close family and friends, became a talking point on social media as pictures and videos of the celebration went viral.



Nithiin, the son of businessman Narne Srinivas Rao, tied the knot with Shivani Talluri, daughter of Venkata Krishna Prasad Talluri. Interestingly, the Talluri family is also related to the Daggubati family, which includes noted film personalities Venkatesh and Suresh Babu.



Jr NTR was seen arriving with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their children, Abhay and Bhargav, who were all smiles during the festivities. The actor looked elegant in traditional attire, and his warm interactions with guests caught the attention of fans online. Several of NTR’s friends from the industry, including Rajeev Kanakala, were also present to bless the newlyweds and share in the joyous celebration.



The wedding, a grand yet intimate affair, brought together members of some of Hyderabad’s most prominent film and business families, making it a memorable event.



On the work front, Jr NTR is now pinning high hopes on his upcoming action drama ‘Dragon’, directed by Prashanth Neel, following the mixed response to his recent outing ‘War 2’, where he portrayed a character with grey shades.