Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 Dominates Netflix Charts

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan starred in War 2, which was released with huge expectations but failed to maintain its momentum at the box office. War 2, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, was directed by Ayan Mukerji.



Currently, War 2 is available on Netflix.

The film has been creating waves on OTT since its premiere. The film has received an outstanding response on OTT.

It's been two weeks since War 2 made its digital debut, yet the film is still topping the digital charts, going on to become one of the most-watched movies on OTT in India.



According to a report by Ormax, War 2 witnessed a sharp surge in viewership between October 13 and 19, clocking 5.3 million views—up from 3.5 million the previous week. The film continues to dominate the charts, leading by over 3 million views ahead of the second-ranked title, Coolie.

