SS Rajamouli praises Koratala Siva, pokes Anil Ravipudi

It looks like ace director S S Rajamouli hasn’t lost his sense of humour as he pokes young director Anil Ravipudi and also praises his rival and leading Telugu director Koratala Siva. “Koratala Siva's name spells magic and his name as presenter for this film ‘Krishnamma’ is bound to create ripples and draw crowds,” said Rajamouli and heaped praises on the director of ‘Janatha Garage’. He claims that actor Satya Dev is quite talented and needs just one big hit to turn around his career. ‘Everybody knows he is a good actor and it is a matter of time before he delivers a blockbuster and cements his position,’ he informs.



Later, he urged the audience to follow young director Anil Ravipudi known for hits like ‘F2’ and ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ and to knock on his head without revealing his or her identity. “Then I would definitely pay that person Rs 10,000 without any doubt,” he joked. Reacting to it, Anil Ravipudi requested Rajamouli to reduce the price money to Rs 2 since he fears that someone would definitely follow him and ‘hit’ him just for the hefty sum. “Please reduce it to Rs 2 sir,’ urged Anil Ravipudi.



Earlier at the same event, S S Rajamouli claimed that Telugu superstar Jr NTR is like a brother to him rather than a friend.



Meanwhile, Rajamouli is getting ready to make another magnum opus with superstar Mahesh Babu and has been scouting for locations and also doing pre-production work to deliver another worldwide hit.





