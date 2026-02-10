Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Smashes A24 Records With $148M Global Haul

Josh Safdie’s solo directorial effort, Marty Supreme, has officially become A24’s highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. With a total worldwide gross of $148 million, it has surpassed the studio’s Academy Award-winning 2022 hit, Everything Everywhere All at Once.



Following the announcement of its Oscar nominations, the film has begun its theatrical rollout in several international territories. It premiered this weekend in European nations such as France, Switzerland, and Denmark. Additionally, Asian markets including China, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are set to screen the "ping-pong biopic" on the silver screen; most notably, it will follow the 98th Academy Awards ceremony on March 15, 2026.



This marks a monumental achievement for Josh Safdie. His previous film, Uncut Gems, currently stands as the fourth highest-grossing A24 film with a total of $50 million. Earlier this year, Celine Song’s Materialists briefly held the record before Marty Supreme took the lead.



In an era dominated by franchises and lackluster IP-driven projects from mainstream studios like Disney, independent powerhouse A24 remains a "rare bird," consistently succeeding with original storytelling. Marty Supreme is also available on Video on Demand (VOD) platforms in the US.

