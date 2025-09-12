Jordan Peele’s Newest Chilling Tale HIM asks “What Would You Sacrifice To Become The Greatest Of All Time?”

Universal Pictures India (Distributed by WarnerBros. Discovery) brings in a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame - HIM is all set to leap its way into the theatres on 19th September, 2025 . From Oscar®️ winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out , Us , Candyman and Nope , HIM lures its audiences into the darkest recesses of professional athletics, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost.

Former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers ( Atlanta, I Know What You Did Last Summer ) plays the role of Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. As the professional football’s annual scouting Combine inches closer, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. At a point when everything seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White ( Marlon Wayans ), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, presents an offer to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White ( Julia Fox ; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move ). But as Cam’s training climbs the ladder, Isaiah’s charisma begins to weave into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for. What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

Beginning with Get Out in 2017, Jordan Peele and his fellow producers at Monkeypaw have reimagined horror for a new generation. The Monkeypaw films have reconceived horror, crafting new narratives exploring ideas of race, gender, economic disparity and other societal constructs. Eventually, they planned to take horror into unprecedented territory: the world of professional sports.

“Football happens to be my favorite sport, and the idea of horror set in that world was something that blew my mind from the outset because it seemed difficult to achieve,” Jordan Peele says. Directed by Justin Tipping and written by Skip Bronkie, Zack Akers and Tipping, HIM designs a sinister fantasy version of the high-stakes sports world, where the sacrifices required to become the “G. O. A. T.” or the ‘Greatest of All Time’ finds its ways to not just be metaphorical, but literal. “But the screenwriters had done something special. They had taken what I did not realize was creepy about sports and revealed it one notch at a time,” Peele noted how HIM in that regard is a “perfect” Monkeypaw film because of the ‘mischief involved in the idea’. “It’s taking something that you are not supposed to touch, something culturally sacred, and figuring out how to cross that boundary in a way that brings everybody along,” observed Peele .

