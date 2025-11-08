Jonty Rhodes Debuts On Indian Television

Conceptualized and created by Jeet Wagh and Sagoon Wagh, Ideabaaz aims to democratize access to funding for startups across India, especially from tier II and III cities. The show bridges entrepreneurship and entertainment by combining real business stories with an engaging television experience, offering audiences a front-row seat to the high-stakes world of startup funding.

UpUrFit, co-founded by Munish and Vikram, is a fast-emerging sports wellness brand that caters to India’s growing community of fitness and sports enthusiasts. Backed by Jonty Rhodes, the brand focuses on performance, recovery, and hygiene products made with clean ingredients and proven efficacy. Since its launch in 2023, UpUrFit has positioned itself as a disruptor in India’s USD 40 billion sports wellness market, creating products that make professional-grade recovery accessible to everyday athletes.

The brand is currently raising a USD 0.5 million round, of which 50% is already subscribed. The current round includes the IIM Calcutta syndicate along with larger investors and industry stalwarts. As of October, sales stand at an ARR of Rs 40 mn, with a QoQ growth rate of 50%.

Speaking about his experience, Jonty Rhodes said, “Pitching on Ideabaaz was a whole new ballgame for me. Usually, I’m the one diving for catches, not catching investors’ attention. It was exciting to share UpUrFit’s vision on a platform that celebrates innovation and passion. As an athlete and entrepreneur, I’ve always believed in fitness that’s real and relatable, and that’s exactly what UpUrFit stands for.”

True to form, Jonty couldn’t resist showing off some of his legendary fielding skills on set, much to the delight of the Titans and audience alike. The pitch was a mix of business, banter, and brilliant energy as the trio brought their shared passion for wellness and sport to the Ideabaaz stage.

