John Wick Stuntman Praises Yash’s Toxic

BVS Prakash
14 March 2025 3:08 PM IST

Perry’s endorsement has sparked excitement among Yash’s fans.

After delivering the historic blockbuster KGF, Kannada superstar Yash was expected to take South Indian cinema by storm. However, he took his time finalizing his next project, Toxic.

Following much anticipation and delays, Toxic's teaser was finally unveiled a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, it received a lukewarm response, with many criticizing its heavy resemblance to KGF in terms of visuals and aesthetics. This led to a wave of negativity around the film.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Hollywood stunt choreographer JJ Perry, known for his work on John Wick, has spoken highly of Toxic after working on it. Taking to social media, Perry shared, “Was a pleasure working with my friend Yash on the film #Toxic! Had a great run in India and got to work with a lot of my dear friends from all over Europe. :-) I can’t wait for everybody to see this one. It’s a banger! So proud of what we did.” Yash responded, “My friend, working with you was straight-up raw power.”

Perry’s endorsement has sparked excitement among Yash’s fans, who are now widely sharing his post. However, while the film’s action sequences seem promising, its real challenge lies in getting the emotional and aesthetic elements right—something the teaser failed to showcase effectively.

For Toxic to regain momentum, the upcoming promotional material must strike the right chord with the audience and reverse the negative impression created by the teaser.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
