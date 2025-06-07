John Wick Franchise Shines on Rotten Tomatoes

The John Wick franchise continues to enthrall audiences, with its Rotten Tomatoes scores highlighting its appeal.



The original John Wick (2014) kicks off with a solid 86%, setting the stage for Keanu Reeves’ iconic assassin.



John Wick: Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 – Parabellum both score 89%, showcasing consistent high-octane action.



The pinnacle comes with John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), earning a stellar 94% for its breathtaking stunts and global locales.



The newest addition, Ballerina (2025), featuring Ana de Armas, lands at 75%, slightly lower but still Certified Fresh. This spin-off, set between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, has sparked mixed reviews yet holds promise with its unique ballerina-assassin twist.



The John Wick film series has redefined the action genre. It centers on a retired hitman forced back into the criminal underworld he’d abandoned. Known for its meticulously choreographed "gun-fu" combat, stunning cinematography, and world-building, the films delve into a secret society of assassins governed by strict rules and unique customs. The franchise explores themes of grief, loyalty, and the consequences of one's past.

