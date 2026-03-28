John Hannah Rejoins Cast for 'The Mummy' Reboot, Alongside Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz

Universal Pictures has confirmed that John Hannah will reprise his role as Rachel Weisz's brother in the upcoming 'The Mummy reboot. The actor, who played the thief in the original Mummy films from 1999 and its sequels, will reunite with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz for the latest instalment of the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence, who are best known for their work on Ready or Not and the recent Scream films, the reboot will bring a fresh perspective to the iconic series. The script for the film is penned by David Coggeshall, who is known for his work on 'The Family Plan' and 'Orphan: First Kill.



Plot details remain under wraps, but fans can expect thrilling action and supernatural adventure as Fraser's treasure hunter and Weisz's spunky librarian team up once again, with Hannah's character adding his signature charm to the story. The original Mummy movie, released in 1999, saw the trio battling an ancient, supernaturally powerful high priest in Egypt. Hannah's character, a witty and self-serving thief, became a fan favourite for his antics across the trilogy, as per the outlet. 'The Mummy' reboot is set to hit theatres on May 19, 2028, with shooting scheduled to begin in the fall in London and Morocco. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Mummy Returns, Universal will also re-release the 2001 film on March 27, 2026.



Hannah's long career includes iconic roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Spartacus, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Last of Us and Black Mirror. He will also appear in the upcoming comedy-drama Death in Benidorm. Producers for the reboot include Sean Daniel, who worked on the original Mummy films, and Radio Silence's frequent collaborators William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein, under their Project X Entertainment banner. Fraser and Jason F. Brown of Hivemind will serve as executive producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

