John Cena shares pic with SRK, talks about Indian superstar's positive effect on his life

Mumbai: Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler John Cena says he had a "surreal 24 hours" in India attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which was an experience that gave him an opportunity to meet Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.In an X post, Cena said one of the many unforgettable moments at Friday's grand ceremony was meeting Shah Rukh and telling him how the actor has had a "positive effect" on his life.



"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. "An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," Cena on Saturday captioned a picture of him with Shah Rukh.

An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the…