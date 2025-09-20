JO1’s Mame & Shosei Win Hearts with Namaste on First India Visit

Japanese boy group JO1 has officially marked its first-ever presence in India with members Issei “Mame” Mamehara and Shosei Ohira landing in Mumbai earlier today.



The duo was welcomed in traditional Indian style with garlands and cheers from awaiting fans. In a heartwarming gesture that instantly connected with those present at the airport, Mame and Shosei folded their hands and greeted everyone with a respectful “Namaste.” The simple act of joining hands and bowing slightly drew smiles all around, making their entry memorable.



This is the first time any members of JO1 have visited India, a move seen as part of the group’s growing international outreach. While JO1 enjoys a massive following in Japan and across Asia, their India visit opens the door to a new audience unfamiliar with J-Pop. Social media has already begun circulating arrival clips, with Indian fans praising the duo’s humility and respect for local traditions.



Mame and Shosei are scheduled to spend several days in Mumbai, during which they will participate in cultural interactions, meet creators, and explore iconic city landmarks. Their itinerary is expected to blend music, culture, and cross-border exchange, a step that could set the stage for future collaborations between Japanese and Indian entertainment industries.

