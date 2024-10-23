Jithender Reddy Theatrical Release on November 8

Rakesh Varre is playing the title role in the movie Jithender Reddy. Directed by Virinchi Varma, who made Uyyala Jampala and Majnu, the film will hit the screens on November 8. The movie 'Jithender Reddy' is based on the real events that happened around Jagityal during the 1980s. The film is produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy on Muduganti Creations.



The promotional content of Jithender Reddy's movie has already impressed everyone. It is remarkable that the trailer has more than a million views. Apart from that, the movie teaser, Glimpse and two songs impressed the audience. It is interesting that this movie is based on real life events.

Jithender Reddy's struggle with Naxalites fighting for public issues since his college days is shown in this movie. Apart from that, the trailer showed him entering politics and talking to a senior who was the chief minister at that time. The movie, which has already got huge expectations, is going to hit the screens on November 8 and the movie circles are confident about the success of the movie.

Vaishali Raj, Riya Suman, Subbaraju, Ravi Prakash played important roles in this action drama film.