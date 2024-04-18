Jithender Reddy Makers Drop Mangli’s Song Lachhimakka

Mangli's Latest Song Lachhimakka from the much-anticipated lyrical song "Lachhimakka" from the upcoming film helmed by director Virinchi Varma, produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Muduganti Creations, was released. The film, starring Jithender Reddy in the lead role, is poised to be a captivating political drama based on real events from the 1980s.

The film features a stellar cast including Rakesh Varre, renowned for his roles in acclaimed films like "Baahubali" and "Evvarikee Cheppoddu," alongside Vaishali Raj, Riya Suman, Chatrapathi Shekhar, Subbaraju, and Ravi Prakash in pivotal roles.

The song "Lachhimakka," penned by Rambabu Gosala and composed by the talented Gopi Sundar, Mangli delivered a stellar performance in her rendition of the song has been well-received by audiences, particularly the youth. With its vibrant wedding backdrop, the song adds a delightful touch to the film's narrative, transporting viewers to the charm of 1980s settings.

Producer Muduganti Ravinder Reddy expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response received by the glimpses, teasers, and songs released thus far. He emphasized the importance of content-driven cinema and applauded the support of Telugu audiences towards quality films.

This project marks a departure from conventional storytelling, promising audiences a refreshing cinematic experience. The film is scheduled to hit screens on May 3, 2024.