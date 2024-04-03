Jithender Reddy Glimpse Gives A Peek Into Political Drama

Telugu political drama, Jithender Reddy, set against the backdrop of real events from the 1980s, also features Rhea Suman, Chhatrapati Shekhar, Subbaraju, and Ravi Prakash in pivotal roles. The anticipation for the film has soared with the release of its first look posters, and the recent glimpse release.

Speaking at the event, producer Muduganti Ravinder Reddy expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of understanding history, particularly the life of Jitender Reddy. He lauded Virinchi Varma for bringing this significant narrative to life and praised Rakesh Varre's remarkable portrayal of Jitender Reddy. The director of photography, Gnana Shekhar, echoed these sentiments, expressing his pride in contributing to the project. Reddy emphasized the film's role in commemorating Jitender Reddy's legacy and stressed the importance of sharing his story with a wider audience.Ravi Prakash, who plays a police officer in the film, expressed confidence in its impact, noting its profound narrative and Virinchi Varma's directorial finesse.Rakesh Varre shared his journey from a character artist to a recognized figure in the industry, attributing his success to the audience and media. He thanked the key figures behind the film, including Muduganti Ravinder Reddy and Virinchi Varma, for entrusting him with the pivotal role. Varre commended the film's narrative and expressed hope for its success.Director Virinchi Varma discussed his shift from romantic comedies to a powerful drama like "Peka Medalu." He described his journey of discovering Jitender Reddy's story and expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for their dedication. Varma urged the audience to support the film, emphasizing its importance as a compelling narrative.