JioStar’s Vision: Bold, Culturally Rooted And Scalable Storytelling For Young, Diverse India

Hyderabad: JioStar Entertainment leaders, Alok Jain and Krishnan Kutty, outlined a compelling vision for the future of Indian storytelling - one that’s bold, inclusive, emotionally resonant, and built for scale - at the Asia Pacific Video Operators Summit (APOS) 2025, hosted by Media Partners Asia (MPA) in Bali.

In a fireside session titled ‘Inside the Next Wave of Indian Storytelling’, moderated by Vivek Couto, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MPA, Alok Jain and Krishnan Kutty articulated JioStar’s intent to redefine the entertainment ecosystem by investing in culturally rooted narratives, championing local voices, programming for the youth and creating a truly platform-agnostic content experience.

On how JioStar is supporting new creative voices, Jain said, “In a country as creatively diverse as India, it’s no longer about scaling content, it’s about resetting the creative ecosystem. At JioStar, we’re committed to ensuring creators are not boxed in by platforms, formats, or legacy structures. Today’s storytellers move seamlessly, from short-form to long-form, social to television, digital to streaming. Our role is not to act as gatekeepers, but as collaborators.” He continued, “We’re building mechanisms that empower creators to move fluidly across mediums, with opportunities that evolve with their voice. That’s how we grow the ecosystem and expand its impact.”

On the shifting definition of boldness in storytelling, Kutty said, “What was considered bold five or six years ago is not what’s considered bold now. Back then, it was about scale and visual spectacle. Today, boldness is about pushing societal norms, asking deeper questions, and doing it within the Indian context. We’re not in California; we’re in India and we need to be rooted in our cultural values. Our job is to push boundaries, but also to carry our audience with us.”

Jain spoke about the platform’s role in evolving formats. “The Indian consumer is constantly evolving. It’s a young country. People are exposed to new things, and they’re demanding and unforgiving. If the story isn’t great, they won’t watch, regardless of who stars in it.” He added, “We must go back to first principles, not just to innovate in stories but in formats. Take ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’, a 19-episode show with 50-minute episodes each, a debut director, debut star cast — and it was a hit from day one. That’s proof that the audience will embrace newness if the content speaks to them. We’re also exploring non-fiction, micro dramas, and more. Innovation isn’t a tactic for us. It’s the baseline.”

Kutty and Alok concluded the session talking about JioStar’s acute focus on youth audiences going forward. Kutty said “While MTV and the youth cluster are doing some outstanding work, broadcasters and streamers have not programmed enough for Gen Z. For the South, we are committed to increasing our programming volume for that audience by 7 to 10 times.”