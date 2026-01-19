JioHotstar Introduces Monthly Subscription Plans Across All Tiers

JioHotstar on Sunday announced an updated subscription structure that introduces monthly plans across all its tiers, offering viewers greater flexibility in how they access content. The revised subscription proposition for new users will come into effect from January 28, 2026.

The move is aimed at making the platform more accessible to a wider range of viewers, from individuals who primarily watch content on mobile devices to families consuming premium entertainment on connected TVs. Monthly plans will now be available alongside existing quarterly and annual options across the Mobile, Super and Premium tiers.

According to the company, the pricing update reflects changing viewing habits, particularly the sharp rise in large-screen consumption. JioHotstar said connected TV viewership has seen significant growth over the past year, prompting a subscription framework designed to support customised, big-screen viewing experiences.

As part of the update, Hollywood content will be included within the Super and Premium tiers for new subscribers. Users on the Mobile tier will continue to have access to Hollywood programming through an optional add-on, allowing viewers to tailor their subscriptions based on individual preferences.

The platform clarified that existing subscribers will not be affected by the changes. Those on auto-renewal will continue on their current plans with no change in pricing or benefits.

The announcement comes at a key moment for the streaming service, which recently crossed one billion downloads on Google Play and now reaches over 450 million monthly active users across all pin codes in India. JioHotstar offers more than 300,000 hours of content across multiple languages and genres.

Commenting on the development, Sushant Sreeram, Head of SVOD Business and Chief Marketing Officer at JioStar, said the update was designed to align subscription choices with evolving audience behaviour. He said the platform continues to invest in delivering a high-quality viewing experience while expanding access to premium storytelling, live sports and large-scale entertainment.

Sushant Sreeram, Head SVOD Business & Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar (Photo by arrangement)

Since its launch less than a year ago, JioHotstar has built a wide entertainment ecosystem featuring major sporting events, programming from over 100 network channels, original series, reality and unscripted shows, films, kids and family content, anime, live cultural events and a large international catalogue.

With its growing scale across content, audiences and technology, JioHotstar said the revised subscription framework will support deeper living-room engagement, mobile-led discovery and continued investments in content and innovation.