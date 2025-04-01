JioHotstar, Amitabh Bachchan Unite for Ram Navami Livestream from Ayodhya

JioHotstar is set to bring the sacred celebrations of Ram Navami to millions through a special livestream on April 6, featuring legendary actor Padma Vibhushan Amitabh Bachchan narrating the Ram Katha. The livestream, running from 8 am to 1 pm, will showcase devotional rituals, aartis, and musical tributes from key spiritual sites.

Following the success of livestreams like Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres and Mahashivratri: The Divine Night, JioHotstar continues its mission to make culturally significant events accessible to a wider audience. This special broadcast will originate from Ayodhya, immersing viewers in the sacred festivities.

Amitabh Bachchan will share timeless wisdom and reflections on Lord Ram’s virtues, highlighting his journey and the seven kands of the Ramayana. In a special interactive segment, he will engage with children, narrating stories and couplets in a relatable manner.

The livestream will feature rituals from prominent temples, including a live pooja from Ayodhya, aartis from Bhadrachalam, Panchvati, Chitrakoot, and devotional performances by renowned artists like Kailash Kher and Malini Awasthi. The initiative aims to evoke a collective sense of devotion and spiritual connection among viewers.

A JioHotstar spokesperson stated, “Bringing culturally significant experiences to audiences is at the core of our mission. With Shri Amitabh Bachchan narrating Lord Ram’s journey, this livestream promises to be a profound and immersive experience.”

Expressing his honor in participating, Bachchan said, “Ram Navami is more than a festival; it is a time for reflection, devotion, and righteousness. Through JioHotstar, we unite hearts across the nation in an unprecedented celebration of faith and culture.”

JioHotstar continues to bridge the gap between tradition and technology, offering immersive experiences that celebrate India’s rich heritage.