Saali Mohabbat, Ghamasaan, Bun Tikki Shine at 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival!

Jio Studios’ upcoming films Saali Mohabbat, Ghamasaan and Bun Tikki lit up the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) as part of the specially curated segment From India to the World. Pratik Gandhi and Shabana Azmi graced the red carpet representing their respective films Ghamasaan and Bun Tikki, delighting diaspora audiences and media with warm interactions and thoughtful conversations about their films and creative journeys.

The Opening night belonged to Saali Mohabbat, which captivated audiences with its gripping “howdunit” suspense drama. The excitement continued with Ghamasaan as the Centerpiece Screening, earning a rousing reception for the powerhouse performances of Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi. Bun Tikki, the festival’s Marquee Screening, was celebrated for its poignant storytelling and a stellar ensemble cast featuring legends Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, alongside Abhay Deol, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Rohaan Singh.



Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ghamasaan transports viewers to India’s heartland with a tense rural thriller that explores the nation’s roots and its ongoing dialogue with the past. Bun Tikki, helmed by debutant Faraz Arif Ansari, tenderly portrays the courage, complexities, and wonder of childhood and identity. Saali Mohabbat marks Tisca Chopra’s debut as director, weaving an edge-of-the-seat mystery that keeps audiences guessing till the end.

Bun Tikki film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke DeSousa, and Manish Malhotra. Ghamasaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Piiyush Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary, Abhayanand Singh, and Saurabh Gupta. Saali Mohabbat is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra.

Renowned for spotlighting the artistry and creativity of South Asian filmmakers, CSAFF has consistently provided a platform for diverse voices and unique stories that resonate with global audiences.