Jio Hotstar Announces Mirai OTT Release Date

Actor Teja Sajja is basking in the success of his recent outing, Mirai. The film performed well at the box office. For those who haven’t watched the film yet, we have interesting news in store.



Mirai is making its way for a digital premiere; the film is all set to stream on Jio Hotstar from October 10 in multiple languages.



The Hindi version of Mirai is expected to be available two months after its theatrical release.



Mirai is backed by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory. The film stars Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Sarah, Getup Srinu, among others, in key roles.

