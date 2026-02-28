Jim Carrey Stuns at César Awards With Unrecognizable Appearance

On February 26th, the César Awards took place in Paris, featuring a surprise appearance by Jim Carrey, who amazed the audience by delivering a full-blown speech in fluent French. Carrey, who is clebrated for iconic roles in The Cable Guy and The Truman Show, was presented with the Honorary Award for his exceptional contribution to the film industry. He was introduced by legendary filmmaker Michel Gondry, who previously directed Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Gondry had the honor of presenting the Lifetime Achievement award to the actor.



In his acceptance speech, Carrey expressed deep affection for his daughter, Jane, and his grandson, Jackson. He also offered a rare glimpse into his private life by thanking a woman named Min Ah, calling her his "sublime companion" and expressing his love for her.



Despite the heartfelt moment, fans were left reeling by Carrey's "unrecognizable" facial structure. In the footage, his face appeared remarkably smooth and slightly swollen, leading many to suggest he may have undergone cosmetic surgery.

However, social media speculation has taken an even more bizarre turn. On various platforms, some fans argued that the man on stage was not actually Jim Carrey, with some claiming he had been replaced by a body double or a "clown." Shocked viewers commented, "Who is this guy?" and "This is not Jim!", while one YouTube user likened the appearance to "witnessing a live American Horror Story."





This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of loyola Academy interning with Deccan Chronicle.