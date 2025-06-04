Jessie J Reveals Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Instagram Post

British singer and songwriter Jessie J, 37, has publicly revealed that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The Price Tag hitmaker, who was born and raised in London, shared the news in an emotional video on Instagram, detailing her experience of undergoing numerous tests and eventually surgery, which is scheduled to take place following her upcoming performance at the Summertime Ball this month.

“I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” she said. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’,” she added, as reported by The Guardian. Jessie also assured fans that she plans to return with new music after her surgery. The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, said she made the announcement to show solidarity with others facing similar struggles.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote:

"No (more) secrets. And is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living My Breast Life’? All jokes aside (you know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times), these last two months have been so amazing, and having this going on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… your girl needs a hug. Also, not getting massive t**s. Or am I? No... no... I must stop joking."

Jessie acknowledged that she’s still processing the diagnosis but said that opening up has brought her immense support and helped her gain the strength to face what lies ahead. She thanked her fans for their continued love throughout her musical journey and expressed deep empathy for those who battle similar health issues, admitting it breaks her heart to know the kind of pain many endure.

Her comment section was flooded with messages of love, support, and prayers from fans across the globe, wishing her strength and a speedy recovery. Jessie J has continued to post updates about her condition, using her platform to raise awareness about breast cancer and advocate for early detection.

The article is authored by Sherin MJ, an intern from Loyala Academy