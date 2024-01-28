Rajinikanth is friendly, says Jeevitha Rajasekhar

Actor-turned-director Jeevitha Rajasekhar dons the greasepaint for ‘Lal Salaam’ and plays a key role in the much-hyped Tamil film. When she was approached by director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, she agreed since she didn’t want to miss an opportunity to work with superstar Rajinikanth. "I never acted with him in 32 years of my career,” she tells Deccan Chronicle in a chit chat.

Q: Why did you take up this acting offer in ‘Lal Salaam’

A: Actually, Aishwarya Rajinikanth has been our friend for quite some time. She initially wanted to make a film with my husband Dr Rajasekhar and after a few discussions it didn’t take off. But our friendship has sustained over the years. When she approached me for this role, I couldn’t say no as she said anybody in this role wouldn’t be so special and I agreed to don grease paint after 32 years.

Q: How was it working with superstar Rajinikanth?

A: It is always great working with such a big star like Rajinikanth garu. He is very jovial and friendly and arrived at a remote village near Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and other places since they were shooting in actual locations. Besides his demi-god status, he is an amazing human being and spreads an aura of positivity on the sets. He is energetic and agile too as in the past.

Q:Will you give up direction and take up acting?

A: Honestly, I never planned anything in my life and went by the flow of things. I became a director because certain scripts demanded it, while acting beckons me only if there is anything really exciting coming my way. Right now, my focus is on the careers of my husband and two daughters, so my hands are full.

Q: Your hubby Dr Rajasekhar made a comeback with 'Extra Ordinary Man?

A: It is was not a comeback since he just played a guest role in 'Extra Ordinary Man' and he has another big film 'Monster' that could be described as his comeback vehicle since the role suits his larger-than-life personality. He has few more films under discussions.