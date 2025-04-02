 Top
Jazz Meets Broken Beats: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

DC Correspondent
2 April 2025 3:13 PM IST

Experience a mesmerizing blend of jazz and contemporary grooves at the NCPA

A stellar ensemble of musicians redefines jazz through dynamic improvisations and original compositions in an electrifying two-hour performance.

Mumbai’s jazz enthusiasts are in for a treat as "When Jazz Meets Broken Beats" takes center stage at the NCPA, bringing together some of the finest musicians for an evening of soulful improvisation and rhythmic complexity. This unique performance reimagines jazz through original compositions, offering a fresh and dynamic experience for both seasoned jazz lovers and newcomers alike.

The ensemble features Shreya Bhattacharya (vocals), Ryan Sadri (saxophone), Clement Rooney (keys), Amandeep Singh (guitar), Avishek Dey (bass), and Noah Cerejo (drums), creating an electrifying soundscape that blends tradition with modern innovation.

Open to audiences aged six and above, the two-hour performance promises to be an exciting journey through jazz’s evolving landscape. Tickets are priced at Rs. 900 for members and Rs. 1,000 for non-members. Late entry is not permitted.

