Jazz Meets Broken Beats: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation
Experience a mesmerizing blend of jazz and contemporary grooves at the NCPA
Mumbai’s jazz enthusiasts are in for a treat as "When Jazz Meets Broken Beats" takes center stage at the NCPA, bringing together some of the finest musicians for an evening of soulful improvisation and rhythmic complexity. This unique performance reimagines jazz through original compositions, offering a fresh and dynamic experience for both seasoned jazz lovers and newcomers alike.
The ensemble features Shreya Bhattacharya (vocals), Ryan Sadri (saxophone), Clement Rooney (keys), Amandeep Singh (guitar), Avishek Dey (bass), and Noah Cerejo (drums), creating an electrifying soundscape that blends tradition with modern innovation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story