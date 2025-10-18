Jaz Unveils Jawab, First Track from Highly Anticipated EP ALTEЯED EGO

Jaz’s new single Jawab is the first glimpse into his highly anticipated EP ALTEЯED EGO. A bold evolution of his artistry, the track explores new sonic territory, blending Punjabi R&B with melodic rap to create a fresh and authentic sound.

Featuring the phenomenal Canadian vocalist Simar, widely regarded as one of the hottest artists of her generation, Jawab is sexy, its edgy and hella cool.



Simar’s vocal textures, combined with Jaz’s melodic delivery, showcase a chemistry that feels both effortless and electric. Written by Karan Thabal and produced by OMY, the single captures the essence of reinvention. It’s very current and on trend, yet experimental, signalling an exciting new chapter in Jaz’s journey.



“I’ve loved making Jawab, right from the studio, to being blessed with Simar's amazing voice, to then shooting the video with Vaksh in Delhi. Even though it’s a new vocal style for me, it feels so natural,” says Jaz.

With its modern R&B-inspired production and melodic rap undertones, Jawab speaks directly to a generation balancing tradition with a global soundscape.



The single not only marks a new creative era for Jaz but also hints at the diverse tracks still to come on ALTEЯED EGO.