Jayam Suman Shetty Emerges as Fan Favorite on Bigg Boss Telugu 9

It’s been three weeks since the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, and there have been three eliminations in the house. So far, Shrasti Varma, Manish Maranda, and Priya Shetty have been eliminated from the show.



Suman Shetty of Jayam fame has emerged as one of the most popular contestants. It seems like he is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. If the latest reports are to be believed, Suman Shetty’s remuneration is Rs 3 lakhs per week for participating in the show. If he survives in the house for a long time, his earnings will be a good number. If he wins the show, then he will also get the prize money.



He has been impressing the viewers by being calm in tough situations and winning the hearts of the audience with a sympathy factor.

He has been getting a lot of support from the viewers, especially the votes from the viewers.



Let’s wait and see how long he will stay in the house.

