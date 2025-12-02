Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi Culture As Intrusive

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan reignited debate on media ethics after launching a sharp criticism of paparazzi culture at the ‘We The Women’ event in Mumbai over the weekend. Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt, Bachchan said while she respects responsible journalism, she has “zero relationship” with paparazzi.

“My relationship with the media is fantastic… but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero,” she said, distinguishing trained journalism from what she described as unregulated and intrusive celebrity-chasing.

Referencing her father’s background in journalism, Bachchan said she holds high regard for the profession but questioned the training and discipline of today's paparazzi. Criticising their behaviour, she said: “Yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke… they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want.”

She argued that easily accessible phone cameras have blurred lines between journalism and voyeurism, giving many a false sense of entitlement over celebrities’ personal space.

Bachchan also addressed her absence from social media, saying she is often labelled “one of the most hated” online but remains unaffected. “I don’t care,” she said, adding that she rejects platforms that encourage negativity.

Her most pointed remark came when she likened paparazzi behaviour to trespassing: “I dislike you immensely because you think you can be like a chooha and get into somebody’s house with a mobile camera.”

Her comments have drawn mixed reactions online — while some found her tone harsh, others agreed with her concerns over privacy, boundaries and falling professionalism in digital-age media.

This article is authored by Sakshi, Intern, St Joseph’s Degree and PG College