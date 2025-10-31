Jatadhara: Sonakshi Sinha Is Happy About Telugu Debut

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha expressed her excitement about making her Telugu debut with the upcoming film Jatadhara. Speaking at a promotional event in Hyderabad, she said, “I am quite happy about my debut in Telugu cinema after spending 15 years in the Hindi film industry. I had butterflies in my stomach during my first Hindi film Dabangg, and I am feeling the same kind of excitement for Jatadhara.”













The actress also shared a lighthearted moment with the audience, thanking the fans who turned up in large numbers. “I heard that some girls bunked college to attend this event! Next time, your moms might warn you saying the Pisachi will come if you skip classes,” she joked, referring to her dark character in the film.



Sonakshi admitted that Jatadhara has been a challenging experience for her. “This is the first time I’m playing a negative role, and I was a bit nervous about it. But the overwhelming response after the trailer launch has boosted my confidence,” she said. She also appreciated directors Venkat and Abhishek for trusting her with such a powerful and unconventional role. “It’s always a pleasure when people believe in your talent,” she added.



To the delight of the crowd, Sonakshi even danced to her chartbuster “Saree Ke Fall Sa” from R... Rajkumar, matched steps with actor Sudheer Babu, and set the stage on fire.



With Jatadhara, Sonakshi joins the growing list of Bollywood divas making their mark in Tollywood — including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Alia Bhatt, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

