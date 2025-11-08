Jatadhara Draws Lukewarm Response At Box Office

Actor Sudheer Babu’s latest relese ‘Jatadhara’ didn’t set box office on fire, rather had to contend with meagre collections on day in two Telugu states. “It has just grossed Rs 90 lakhs which is not truly encourating for much-hyped supernatural thriller’ says a distributor, who adds, “Sudheer Babu couldn’t pull in crowds despite a semi-divine role and may be due to familiar plot and disenchanted narration,’ he adds



Even Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha debut hasn’t enthralled Telugu fans but her dark performance stands out for her eeri looks and behavior. “She has done justice to her evil spirit avatar and the collections have to pick up drastically to turn into a winner,” he adds



The budget of the film is reportedly pegged at Rs 15 crore and it has been released in Hindi belt too, but it has mostly received mixed response. “The supernatural thriller revolving around treasure pots guarded by evil spirits but the narration wasn't exciting enough, to bring out the novelly factor,” he concludes

