Jatadhara Movie Review:An illogical And Regressive Film

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Divya Khosla and Rajiv Kanakala

Director: Venkat Kalyan, Abhishek Jaiswal



Rating: 1.5 stars



Jatadhara attempts to blend socio-fantasy with supernatural elements but falters on nearly every front. The film promotes occult practices, human sacrifices, and evil spirits, delivering an implausible and outdated narrative that struggles to hold attention.

Sonakshi Sinha is undoubtedly the highlight, impressing in her Telugu debut as a bloodthirsty spirit. Her eerie expressions, unpredictable behavior, and sinister gestures add a chilling layer to the film. Unfortunately, Sudheer Babu, despite his physical fitness and earnestness, fails to elevate the film. Known for a string of flops, he continues to struggle with script selection. Here, he plays a city-based ghost hunter whose personal connection to the supernatural feels forced and reduces a promising concept—mixing science with ghosts—to a routine ghost story.



The film begins with an intriguing premise: in the past, people hid treasures in pots protected by invoked spirits, leading to fatal consequences for those who dared disturb them. In the present, Sudheer Babu’s character investigates paranormal phenomena to present a thesis, eventually crossing paths with the dark spirit played by Sinha. However, the story quickly veers into cliched territory, indulging in occult practices, human sacrifices, and astrology, which makes it feel regressive rather than refreshing.



The supporting cast offers little relief. Divya Khosla has a minimal role, Shilpa Shirodkar reprises a stereotypical greedy antagonist, and actors like Rajiv Kanakala, Subaleka Sudhakar, and Jhansi deliver average performances. The dual direction by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal fails to synchronize, resulting in a dull screenplay and lackluster execution. Attempts to evoke sympathy through ghostly encounters with Sudheer Babu’s parents are limited in impact, and the film ultimately fizzles despite its potentially novel premise.



Overall, Jatadhara squanders its socio-fantasy ambitions, relying on outdated supernatural tropes and regressive ideas, leaving audiences with a tedious and uninspiring experience.

