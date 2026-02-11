Dhurandhar Singer Halts Show To Protect Women From Harassment

During a music concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday night, famous singer Jasmine Sandlas known for being part of the blockbuster film Dhurandhar’s music album, paused in her shimmering red lehenga to call out security over the mic: “Please remove these two guys...they're troubling these women.” She refused to continue until the women felt safe, earning huge applause as the men were escorted out and the crowd cheered her stand. Fans praised the Dhurandhar singer for making her concert a safe space.

Harassment, particularly against women, at music concerts and live events in India has become a serious issue, with recent high-profile incidents prompting widespread outrage and calls for better safety measures. Reports highlight incidents ranging from inappropriate touching and ogling in crowded venues to physical intimidation of performers.

A recent case occurred in December 2025 during the Post Malone concert in Guwahati. Post Malone, an internationally renowned pop star and rapper, had unexpectedly performed there, but the event was marred when two foreign tourists reported being subjected to “undesired touching” and harassment within minutes of entering the crowded venue. The incident forced them to leave early and triggered a significant social media debate on concert safety in India.

Even during the Akon concert in Bengaluru, the performer’s pants were allegedly pulled down by the crowd. These examples underscore the lack of civic sense among sections of the public.

Amidst all this, Jasmine Sandlas’s decisive action against harassers during her concert was widely applauded by attendees and quickly went viral on social media, where netizens praised her courage.

The news gained further traction when journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, who was also part of the research team for the movie Dhurandhar tweeted about the incident.