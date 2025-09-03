Jashan Bhumkar Unveils New Single "Megh Malhar" — Fresh Take on Monsoon Melodies

Singer Jashan Bhumkar, known for his deep classical roots and distinctive voice in contemporary Indian music, has released his latest track, "Megh Malhar (Baadal Ghumad Ke Aaye Re)". This vibrant new single masterfully blends the timeless essence of Raga Megh Malhar with a lively, modern groove, capturing the spirit of the monsoon season.

Jashan Bhumkar is a singer with a profound connection to Indian classical music, weaving timeless ragas into new worlds of sound. His music is a meeting place for tradition and today — where a single note can echo the past while pulsing with the energy of the present. With a performance history that includes appearances on Doordarshan, All India Radio, the NCPA Mumbai and major festivals across India and beyond, Jashan continues to push artistic boundaries. His journey, rooted in the rigorous discipline of Hindustani classical music, has led him to explore fusion projects that resonate with diverse audiences.

"Megh Malhar" is more than just a song — it's an immersive experience. Crafted by composers Amarabha Banerjee and Jashan himself, the track embodies the joy, clarity, and emotional renewal that the first rains bring. With an infectious hook and an upbeat arrangement, the song is designed to connect deeply with listeners, whether they’re soaking in the monsoon or streaming on the go. Its catchy, reel-friendly vibe makes it perfect for both immersive listening and viral moments online.

Jashan adds, “This song was born from the feeling that rains don’t just change the skies, they change something within you. Megh Malhar is my reflection of that inner shift, wrapped in melody. Working with Amarabha Banerjee on this was the biggest delight. We share an unspoken musical understanding, and he became the sculptor who shaped this song into the perfect form, keeping the soul of Raag Megh Malhar alive, while letting it flow in a fresh, modern space.”