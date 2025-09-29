Japanese Choreographer’s Pics With Allu Arjun, Atlee viral

Reigning Star Allu Arjun and commercial director Atlee are coming up with a sensational project which is tentatively referred to AA26xA6.. Earlier, the announcement video itself stunned all with the makers promising something extraordinary and out of the box to take the world by surprise.



The pre production is in full swing and in the midst of all this, Japanese-British choreographer and dancer, Hokuto Konishi, shared the BTS snaps from the Mumbai shoot. These snaps are going viral on social media exciting all the fans.



Reports have it that he reportedly choreographed a song on Allu Arjun and the dance movements left unit members stunned. Sharing the snap, he posted "Well now that the cat is out of the bag, I wanted to do a life update post for my past month working in the India film industry. I’ve always been so curious about the Indian film world so this was definitely the best dive right into the deep end. Unfortunately I can’t talk much about the project yet, only that there’s been a lot of hours and hard work that has been put into it & that it’s going to be something quite insanely massive.Here’s to diving head first into how different cultures run things & to more crazy problem solving adventures that has yet to come "













Bunny looked stylish and cool in the snaps. Sai Abhayankar is the music director for the film produced on Sun Pictures banner.

