Japan Set for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Release

Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings has united with distributors Geek Pictures and Shochiku to bring Pushpa 2: The Rule to Japan. The record-shattering blockbuster, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun in the lead, will hit Japanese theatres on January 16, 2026 under the title Pushpa Kunrin.

The announcement was made with a Japanese greeting – “Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo” (Hello, friends of Japan). A specially dubbed Japanese trailer dropped alongside stunning new posters featuring the hero's swaggering Pushpa Raj.

Already crowned an “industry hit” after its mammoth worldwide release in five Indian languages on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 is a sequel.

Reports last year indicated the makers planned to add an "international flavor to the narrative," originally intending to shoot significant portions in such a way that the film's reach went beyond India's borders. The film is directed by Sukumar. Bunny has repeatedly and humbly deflected the praise he received for his performance, stating that the "entire success, the entire credit belongs to one man," referring to his director.

The film's music is by Devi Sri Prasad. Fahadh Faasil plays a cop. Rashmika Mandanna's performance in the Jathara episode alongside the hero was a highlight. Pushpa 2 is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.