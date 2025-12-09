Japan Earthquake: Prabhas Confirmed Safe After Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning

Japan was hit by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake off the northeastern coast. Tsunami warnings were issued for Aomori, Iwate, and Hokkaido prefectures.



Prabhas fans were worried about his safety, as the actor and producer Shobu Yarlagadda are currently in Japan for special premiere screenings of Baahubali: The Epic. A video of Prabhas interacting with fans is making the rounds on social media, prompting many fans to ask about his well-being. Director Maruthi assured fans, taking to X to write, "Spoke to Darling. He is not in Tokyo and is safe. No worries."



Prabhas and Maruthi are working together on The Raja Saab, a film scheduled for release during Sankranthi of 2026.

