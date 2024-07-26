Jr NTR's Energy is Contagious, Janhvi Kapoor

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor seems to be having a good time on the sets of Jr NTR's Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva. In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, the actor talked about what it is like to work with the Tollywood actor.

The Bollywood diva expressed awe at Jr NTR's energy levels, "He walks into a frame and it's alive. His energy is contagious. I just shot for a song with him and the speed at which he picks up steps is unheard of. He's too good. When it comes to even takes and scenes, he's alive on camera."

Talking about manifesting energy to be able to match steps with Jr NTR for a song in Devara, Janhvi said, "I have to shoot an intense song with Jr NTR. So I am really manifesting and hoping I'll kill it. And I hope I have the energy to sustain and do well in the song and make my mom and fans proud. This song means a lot. I hope I have the energy and the will be able to give it my all because my stamina is a bit low these days, which is giving me anxiety."

Talking about the Telugu Film Industry, Janhvi says, "It's amazing how they work. How they treat a movie like a work of art. They really give it that respect, scale and they have so much conviction in their storytelling."