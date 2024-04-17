Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh release date locked

The much awaited Bollywood thriller 'Ulajh' starring Janhvi Kapoor is all set to rock the silver screens as the teaser and release date of the film are out.

The makers of the film have released the teaser on their Social media platforms and scheduled the movie release for July 5.

Janhvi Kapoor will play the role of a spy in this action packed movie while Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew will play key roles.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Janhvi wrote "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July."









The 27-year-old bollywood star has an interesting line up of films to be released soon including Devara with Jr NTR and an untitled pan Indian movie with Ram Charan.