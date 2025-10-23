Janhvi Kapoor to Take A Break After Charan's Peddi?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to take a break by the end of this year. She won’t be signing any new projects. She has worked non-stop in the last few years.

At a time when her stardom is on the surge, she wants to slow down.



Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Ram Charan’s PEDDI. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. If the reports are to be believed, she is getting paid Rs 6 crore as her remuneration for the movie. She has been approached for Allu Arjun-Atlee Kumar’s movie, for which she has reportedly asked for a fee of Rs 7 crore.

At this juncture, it is interesting that she is taking a break to re-evaluate her choice of films; she is set to come back in 2026 with interesting projects.